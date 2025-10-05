India ends World Para Athletics Championships with record 22 medals

India wrapped up its most successful World Para Athletics Championships campaign on Sunday, finishing with a record 22 medals, including six gold, nine silver, and seven bronze, at the event held in New Delhi.

The final day brought four medals — three silver and one bronze — and plenty of drama. Simran Sharma set a new Asian record in the women’s 200m T12, clocking 24.46 seconds. She was initially placed third but was later upgraded to silver following the disqualification of Venezuela’s Alejandra Lopez for a guide-running infringement.

In the men’s javelin F41, Paris Paralympics gold medallist Navdeep Singh settled for silver with a throw of 45.46m. He finished behind Iran’s Sadegh Beit Sayah, who registered a personal best of 48.86m to secure gold.

The women’s 100m T35 saw a rare incident when the starting gun misfired, forcing athletes to rerun the race in difficult conditions. Despite fatigue, Preeti Pal clocked 14.33 seconds in the re-run to clinch silver. Meanwhile, Sandeep bagged bronze in the men’s 200m T44 with a time of 23.60 seconds.

There was further drama as Saturday’s silver medallist Soman Rana was downgraded to bronze after an appeal reinstated Brazilian thrower Thiago Dos Santos’ best attempt in the F57 shot put.

India’s overall haul placed the host nation 10th on the medals table. While expectations of a top-five finish fell short, the record-breaking tally underscored the growing depth and resilience of India’s para-athletes on the global stage.