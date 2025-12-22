Padel added to sports programme for Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games

Padel has been officially included as a medal sport at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, following a decision by the Olympic Council of Asia. The announcement represents a significant step in the rapid rise of the sport across Asia and strengthens its pathway towards wider global recognition.

The decision was confirmed after a meeting between International Padel Federation president Luigi Carraro and OCA Director General Husain Al Musallam at the OCA headquarters in Kuwait. The discussions took place alongside the inaugural FIP World Cup Pairs event, where the inclusion was formally announced.

Al Musallam welcomed the sport into the Asian Games fold, highlighting padel’s growing popularity and appeal across the region. He noted that the OCA continues to prioritise the inclusion of emerging sports that engage younger audiences and reflect Olympic values such as friendship, respect, and excellence. According to the OCA, padel’s expansion across multiple Asian nations made it a strong candidate for inclusion in the continental multi-sport event.

Carraro described the decision as a landmark moment for the sport and reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to supporting its development worldwide. He said the FIP will continue to work closely with its network of nearly 100 national federations to strengthen padel’s competitive and organisational structures.

Padel Asia president Tariq Zainal also welcomed the move, calling it a new chapter for the sport in the region. He said the Asian Games platform would provide unprecedented visibility for athletes and accelerate growth at both grassroots and elite levels.





