India’s biggest amateur Padel league concludes in Gurgaon

India's largest and most ambitious padel league, the Decathlon Padel League concluded its inaugural season at the Padel Rushh in Gurgaon recently.

The state-of-the-art facility hosted the Grand Finale of the spectacle powered by Pi Play, which spanned across 8 cities and witnessed over 300 participants with more than 500 intensely fought matches.

The league showcased the growing popularity of padel in India and highlighted the sport's transition from an emerging niche to a competitive exhibit, leaving a mark in the country's sporting landscape.

The electrifying grand finale

More than 60 thrilling matches across various categories were played in the Grand Finale weekend at Padel Rushh. A majority of encounters dwelled into tie-breakers, displaying the rising skill level and competitiveness in the Indian padel community.

Regarded as India's premier indoor padel facility, Padel Rushh played a pivotal role in making the tournament a success. Fully air-conditioned courts, international standard infrastructure, levelled up the stakes.





Champions rise in style

In the marquee open doubles advanced category, Mumbai’s Rahul Motwani and Aryan Goveas stamped their dominance, navigating the draw flawlessly and finishing with an impeccable 6-0 record to win the title.

Chandigarh’s Aryan Thakur and Rohit Dhiman, no strangers to big-match moments, secured the runners-up finish after an impressive campaign.

The open doubles intermediate category witnessed a comeback for ages as Gurgaon’s Kabir Dhillon and Bikram Chaddha bounced back from early jitters to sweep through the knockout rounds, eventually clinching the title.

Chandigarh’s Prateek Mago and Mehul Bansal battled their way to a well-deserved second-place finish.

The mixed doubles final delivered flair and fireworks. Chandigarh’s Amy Bundhel and Aryan Thakur, a dynamic pairing, triumphed. Mumbai’s Johann Fernandes and Adit Patel finished runners-up, capping off their spirited journey with heads held high.

"The Decathlon Padel League’s debut marks a turning point for padel in India," said Sneha Sehgal, the president of Indian Padel Federation.

"With Pi Play as our partner, we’re now focused on nurturing grassroots talent, building competitive pathways, and taking Indian padel to the global stage. This is just the beginning," she added.

Laying the foundation for India’s padel future

While champions were crowned and medals awarded, the inaugural season of Decathlon Padel League was about building a momentum.

“We set out with a clear vision – to build a truly pan-India platform for padel that’s accessible, competitive, and world-class. The response from players and fans across the country has been phenomenal,” said Alan Healy, the founder and CEO of Pi Play, the league organiser.

The league has ignited a movement that promises to reshape India’s racquet sport landscape.

"This sport is addictive! Thank you Pi Play for organising this event for the first time in India which was a great experience. The level of the sport is already set very high. All set to improve my game and win the next mixed doubles tournament," said Ria Jain, former national level shooter and an interior designer.

What lies ahead?

Pi Play already has plans set for an ambitious expansion in Season 2. The league will next move to cities like Pune and Indore along with grassroots initiatives to nurture young talent.

"Season 1 was incredible! Players from across the country brought unmatched energy and skill to the court. Huge shoutout to Pi Play for organizing such a well-executed event – everything ran smoothly, and the excitement never went down. This season gave us intense rivalries, unforgettable moments, and memories we’ll always cherish. Can’t wait to see what’s in store for Season 2," said Rohit Dhiman, a lawyer and former India No 1 in soft ball.

The second season, slated to be held in September, of the league will also see an increase in audience engagement, deeper digital experiences, and strategic ties with international padel circuits.

India’s padel revolution, it seems, is only just getting started.