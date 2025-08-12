World Games 2025: Italian athlete dies after collapsing during competition in Chengdu

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis passed away four days after collapsing during a race at the World Games in Chengdu, China on Tuesday.

As per the joint statement issued by the World Games organisers and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) Debertolis, 29, was receiving expert medical care.

He had collapsed during the men’s middle-distance event on August 8. The cause of death has not been made public.

"Despite receiving immediate expert medical care at one of China’s leading medical institutions, he passed away," World Games organisers said in a statement.

International Orienteering Federation (IOF) President Tom Hollowell said he was "not able to adequately describe the unfathomable depth of sadness in this tragic loss of life".

The event took place about 50 km outside Chengdu, in hot and humid conditions, with temperatures over 30 degrees.

Debertolis was marked as ‘Did Not Finish’ in the official results, along with 11 others. The winner, Riccardo Rancan of Switzerland, completed the course in 45 minutes and 22 seconds.

Debertolis was ranked 137th in the world and had competed since 2014, representing Italy in World Championships and World Cups.

Organisers and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) said they will continue to support his family and the orienteering community.