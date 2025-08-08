From tug of war to drone racing: World Games 2025’s funkiest sports

From pulling ropes to racing drones, and even navigating forests with just a compass, the World Games 2025 is proof that sports can be as quirky, creative, and unpredictable as a Bollywood plot twist.

For Indian fans, it’s a delightful chance to spot the familiar in the unfamiliar - after all, somewhere between a heated gully cricket session and a chaotic school sports day, we’ve probably played our own “desi” versions of these games.

And who knows? Maybe the day isn’t far when India doesn’t just watch these unique events but rules them too.

1. Fistball – Volleyball’s distant cousin with a punch

If volleyball had a long-lost cousin who preferred playing in open fields and using fists instead of palms, it would be Fistball.

This sport has teams of five players each, aiming to hit the ball over a net - but here’s the twist: the ball can bounce once between hits, and players strike it with their fist or arm. Think of it as a mix of volleyball and gilli-danda energy, minus the gilli.

Fistball might sound exotic, but its raw power and teamwork are something every Indian sports fan can relate to. Imagine a kabaddi-style dive combined with cricket fielding reflexes - that’s the vibe.

And yes, the Germans are kings of this sport, but who’s stopping India from picking it up for the next World Games.

Photo credit: Daily Record

2. Orienteering – A real-life treasure hunt

Orienteering is the childhood game of “finding hidden things” - but with a competitive twist, a map, and a compass.

The goal? Navigate through unfamiliar terrain and find checkpoints in the fastest time possible. It’s like a treasure hunt meets cross-country running, but without the X marking the spot.

Picture this: it’s like trying to find your way to that one obscure wedding venue deep inside Old Delhi’s maze of streets - you’ve got an address, maybe a rough idea, and a time limit.

And like most Indian uncles, top orienteering athletes rarely stop to ask for directions. This sport needs speed, sharp thinking, and navigation skills - perfect for those of us who survived train changes at Howrah Junction without GPS.

Photo credit: Northeastern Ohio Orienteering Club

3. Tug of War

Now this one’s close to home. Tug of War is a World Games sport, but for most Indians, it’s pure nostalgia. It is seen at school sports days, village melas, army regimental events, and even corporate team-building picnics.

The concept is ancient and simple - two teams pull on opposite ends of a rope, and the stronger side wins.

At the World Games level, Tug of War is serious business. Teams have techniques leaning back at a perfect angle, coordinated pulls, and even specialized shoes for better grip.

And here’s the fun part: India has competed in Tug of War internationally before.

Photo credit: The World Games

4. Drone Racing

Welcome to the future of sport, where the athletes are… part pilot, part gamer.

In Drone Racing, competitors wear FPV (first-person view) goggles that show a live feed from the drone’s camera, and they navigate high-speed drones through intricate obstacle courses.

It’s fast, it’s thrilling, and it’s basically Mario Kart in real life.

India already has a budding drone racing scene, thanks to tech enthusiasts and YouTube tutorials.

For the Indian youth glued to esports, Drone Racing is that perfect crossover between gaming and sport.

Plus, if you’ve ever tried flying a kite in the crowded skies of Ahmedabad during Uttarayan, you’ve already got some relevant skills - just replace manjha with motors.

Photo credit: Drone Racing League

5. Cheerleading – More than pom-poms and smiles

Cheerleading at the World Games isn’t just about cheering from the sidelines.

This is a full-fledged competitive sport involving stunts, pyramids, synchronized dance, and serious athleticism.

Teams are judged on difficulty, creativity, and execution - and yes, the flips and tosses you see are as risky as they look.

For Indian audiences, think of it as the acrobatics you see in mallakhamb meets, the coordinated group moves from Bollywood dance troupes, and the energy of a cricket stadium crowd - all rolled into one.

Competitive cheerleading has a clear scoring system, strict rules, and routines that demand months of training. It’s high-energy, high-risk, and high-entertainment - the perfect recipe for a crowd-pleaser.

Photo credit: Cheer Buzz

Why these sports matter for India

The World Games are a platform for sports that don’t always get Olympic spotlight, but they have unique charm and global fan bases.

For India, which has a rich tradition of local games and community competitions, these sports offer inspiration. Fistball could click with volleyball fans, orienteering could appeal to trekkers, tug of war is already familiar in every nook and corner, and drone racing could attract our tech-savvy youth.