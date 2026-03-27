Which mind sports does India compete in?

In the high-stakes arena of Indian competition, the definition of athlete rapidly is expanding. While cricket and football dominate the fields and esports continues to grow, a new breed of competitors is conquering the "Mind Sports" circuit.

From the silent intensity of the chessboard to the mathematical rigor of Sudoku, India has emerged as a global superpower in intellectual endurance.

Here are the four mind sports currently redefining the Indian competitive landscape.

Chess

The crown jewel of mind sports in India is currently living through a golden era of chess. Following the legacy of five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand, the country has produced a plethora of young Grandmasters.

As of 2026, India is ranked among the top nations globally, with Gukesh Dommaraju making history as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion after his 2024-2025 triumph.

The sport has seen a massive surge in popularity due to digital platforms and high-profile events like the Global Chess League, which has turned Grandmasters into household names.

Bridge

The strategic card sport long associated with elite clubs, Bridge has gained significant formal recognition in India. The Bridge Federation of India (BFI) has worked tirelessly to shed the game's gambling stigma, emphasizing its status as a game of pure skill and probability.

India’s national teams are now regular contenders at the Asian Mind Sports Festival and the World Bridge Championships.

The sport’s inclusion in the Asian Games has further solidified its status, attracting a younger demographic of analytical thinkers who enjoy the deep partnership and communication strategies required to win.

Poker

The landscape of Poker in India has undergone a dramatic transformation. While 2025 saw the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act (PROGA), which restricted real-money online play, the intellectual appeal of the game remains unshaken.

Indian players continue to excel in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) and other international live circuits.

In India, the focus has shifted towards the following:

Skill Education: Poker is increasingly viewed through the lens of game theory and risk management.

Live Venues: Legalized physical poker rooms in regions like Goa and Sikkim continue to host prestigious tournaments.

Free-to-Play Leagues: Competitive leagues that focus on ranking points rather than stakes are growing in popularity.

Sudoku

Sudoku is no longer just a newspaper pastime in India. It is now a full-fledged competitive discipline.

Organizations like Logic Masters India (LMI) are responsible for selecting the national team for the World Sudoku & Puzzle Championships (WSPC).

India has consistently placed in the global top 10, with solvers like Kishore Sridharan (2025 National Champion) leading the charge.

The All India Sudoku Championship (AISC) now attracts thousands of participants annually, ranging from school children to retirees, proving that logic-based sports are among the most accessible and inclusive in the country.

Speed Cubing

Perhaps the fastest-growing mind sport in India today is Speed Cubing. What started as a toy in rubik's cube has evolved into a discipline of spatial reasoning and extreme manual dexterity.

The World Cube Association (WCA) now oversees dozens of competitions across Indian cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai.

In 2026, the scene is more competitive than ever.

India boasts world-class cubers like Mihir Narayan, who holds multiple national records and a teenaged Viraj Dhameja, who recent set a 3x3x3 national record, solving the cube in just 6.29s.

Why Mind Sports Matter?

Unlike physical sports, mind sports are egalitarian. They bridge the gap between age, gender, and physical ability, focusing entirely on cognitive agility.

With India's increasing investment in sports, these disciplines are becoming a core part of the national sporting identity.