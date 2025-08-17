Where to Play Tennis in India: From Clubs to Backyard Courts

Indian Tennis is no longer an activity that is only practiced by the high society clubs or extreme international matches. Not only in the private academies, but also in the neighborhood courts, the game is rapidly spreading in different regions.

Young players are picking up rackets as well, and local infrastructure is finally catching up. You can be a novice who wants to master the fundamentals of the game or a person with ambitious competitive objectives; either way, the country has more playing opportunities this time than before.

From Traditional Clubs to Open-Access Parks

For years, tennis in India was tied to expensive clubs. You needed a membership, a dress code, and access to quality courts. That model still exists—and works well for many. But today, things look different.

Municipal courts, private coaching academies, and even some gated communities now offer accessible tennis options. A weekend player in Mumbai might hit the court at a mid-range sports center, while someone in Pune may have access to public clay courts at a civic complex. What’s changed most is variety. Players can now choose based on budget, location, surface preference, and schedule.

Tennis Courts Are Spreading—And Fast

There is a sudden surge in public-access court and training centers in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai. However, the rural and the semi-urban areas are also catching up.

Here’s a quick comparison of court options across different Indian cities:

City Type of Courts Available Public or Private Access Known Facilities Bengaluru Hard, clay, synthetic Both Padukone-Dravid Centre, KSLTA Delhi Mostly clay, some synthetic Mostly Private DLTA Complex, Siri Fort Sports Complex Hyderabad Clay, synthetic Both Sania Mirza Tennis Academy Pune Hard, Clay Public and residential Fergusson College courts, Deccan Gymkhana Ahmedabad Mostly Hard Public TransStadia Arena

Although access may still be based on where you are located, there is a narrowing of the gap. Hourly booking is becoming more common in many courts, and applications are being developed to enable people to easily access and find the availability of practice time.





What to Consider When Choosing a Court

A court is not always equal. The quality of courts (their texture, the way it has been maintained, or the presence of coaches, etc.) and even their light can make a tremendous difference as to whether your timing on court was a blast or a disaster.

And there are two things to worry about before deciding on where to play your tennis, particularly in the case of a new player or someone who would like to rejoin after a long break:

Clay courts are slower and easier on the knees—great for longer rallies

Hard courts offer speed, but can be harder on joints over time

Synthetic surfaces vary; some are softer but may cause slipping in humid weather

Evening lighting matters if you're playing after work or school

Regular maintenance keeps the game fair—look for clean places and level courts often.

Pricing also plays a role. Some clubs have membership-only access, while others offer hourly bookings at very reasonable rates. Don’t rule out smaller academies—many provide good facilities and flexible coaching options without heavy fees.

Backyard Tennis: It’s Not Just a Fantasy

Thanks to portable nets and customizable rods, various families have started to convert their driveways, backyards, or roofs into informal tennis areas. Not a replacement for formal coaching, but an easy alternative to get kids involved, and even suitable for a game when time is just too short for a full session

This setup works best with basic foam balls and short rackets. It’s not about perfect strokes—it’s about movement, timing, and fun. Some urban households have even added single practice walls or rebound nets to simulate match conditions.

Coaching Culture Is Evolving Too

Along with better courts, there’s now a stronger coaching network. Young players have access to more organized training programs, certified instructors, and even tournament exposure through academies.

There are more programs focused on fitness and technique, and some are being prepared for the competitive level. Parents have started to inquire about injury prevention, mental conditioning, and the development of the player over the long term, which was usually ignored a few years back.

Tennis in India Has Space for Everyone

What’s most exciting is that tennis in India is no longer exclusive. There’s room for serious players, hobbyists, kids just starting, and even older players picking it up later in life. As infrastructure expands and costs become more manageable, the game is reaching people who were once locked out. You don’t need an elite membership anymore. You need a racket, some energy, and a place to start. And in today’s India, that place is easier to find than ever.