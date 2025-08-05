What is the World Games? All you need to know

The 2025 World Games, 12th edition of the tournament, is all set to begin from 7 August in Chengdu, China. It marks the first time that the Asian nation is hosting the prestigious event.

What Are The World Games?

The World Games is a global multi-sport event, first held in 1981 in Santa Clara, USA, with the mission to showcase sports that are not part of the Olympic Games.

It takes place every four years, one year after the Summer Olympics, and is governed by the International World Games Association (IWGA) under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Unlike the Olympics, the World Games do not require new infrastructure; host cities use existing venues to ensure sustainability. Moreover, athletes don’t represent their countries via National Olympic Committees but are handpicked by their sport’s international federations, based on world rankings and performance at major championships.

Over the years, several sports such as karate, sport climbing, squash, and breakdancing gained Olympic recognition after being part of the World Games. For many athletes in niche disciplines, this event is the highest level of international competition they can aspire to.

The Games have evolved with time, featuring anywhere between 25 and 34 sports per edition. Notably, the 2022 edition in Birmingham, USA, saw over 3,500 athletes and included para-sports like wheelchair rugby for the first time.

Sports at the World Games 2025

The Chengdu 2025 World Games will feature 34 sports, 253 medal events, and 60 diverse disciplines - ranging from dynamic martial arts and high-intensity strength sports to modern trend sports and visually captivating dance forms.

This edition brings fresh energy with the inclusion of cheerleading and powerboating, while para disciplines and a non-medal esports showcase reflect the event’s commitment to inclusion and innovation.

Notably, several sports that are set to debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, such as sixes lacrosse, flag football, and squash, will be part of The World Games 2025 - making this edition even more relevant for Olympic scouts, fans, and aspiring athletes.

Martial Arts (M)

Ju-jitsu

Karate

Kickboxing

Muaythai

Sambo

Wushu

Precision Sports (P)

Archery

Billiard Sports (Carom, Pool, Snooker)

Boules Sports

Strength Sports (S)

Powerlifting

Tug of War

Ball Sports (B)

Beach Handball

Canoe Sports (Canoe Polo)

Fistball

Flag Football

Floorball

Roller Sports (Inline Hockey)

Korfball

Lacrosse

Racquetball

Softball

Squash

Artistic & Dance Sports (AD)

Cheerleading

Dancesport

Gymnastics (Acrobatic Gymnastics, Aerobic Gymnastics, Parkour, Trampoline Gymnastics)

Trend Sports (T)

Air Sports

Canoe Sports (Canoe Marathon, Dragon Boat)

Duathlon

Flying Disc

Lifesaving

Orienteering

Powerboating

Roller Sports (Freestyle Inline Skating, Road Speed Skating, Track Speed Skating)

Sport Climbing

Underwater Sports (Finswimming, Freediving)

Wakeboarding

Showcase Event (Non-Medal)

Esports (in partnership with the Global Esports Federation)

Why should India care?

Visibility for non-Olympic sports: The World Games put the spotlight on Indian athletes from disciplines often ignored in mainstream media.

Pathway to Olympics: Many sports graduate from World Games to Olympics; India’s early investment here can reap long-term rewards.

Sustainable hosting, inclusive participation: With a model that uses existing infrastructure and promotes para-sports, the World Games aligns with global values of sustainability and inclusivity.

Inspiration for grassroots growth: Featuring lesser-known sports can inspire grassroots participation and open career avenues for young Indian athletes.