WATCH: India's Vispy Kharadi sets world record for Hercules Hold; Elon Musk shares video

India's Vispy Kharadi set a new world record in Hercules Hold, the Guinness World Records revealed on Thursday.

The Hercules Hold is a strongman event where an athlete stands on a platform and uses chains to hold two massive pillars, often weighing above 160 kilograms each, with each hands.

Kharadi held the pillars for a duration of 2 minutes and 10.75 seconds to pocket the world record in his favour in an event in Surat, Gujarat.

"Longest duration holding Hercules pillars (male) 2 mins 10.75 seconds by Vispy Kharadi," the Guinness World Records, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Longest duration holding Hercules pillars (male) 💪⏱️ 2 mins 10.75 seconds by @VispyKharadi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JxFFSU4xGv — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 13, 2025

Kharadi feels anyone with determination can replicate his feat.

"Grip strength isn’t just for giants," he said in a social media post. "Martial artists, arm wrestlers, rock climbers – anyone with determination can achieve this. If an Indian believes, an Indian achieves," he added.

So impressive was Kharadi's feat that even Elon Musk, the CTO of X, retweeted the video.

"It was indeed a good surprise when I got to know that Elon Musk shared my Guinness World Record Video on X," an elated Kharadi tweeted. "Feeling so happy and on cloud 9.

"Moreover it gives me immense pride that an Indian is being praised worldwide in the field of strength," he added.





