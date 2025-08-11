"I want to launch Gilli Danda, Hide and Seek leagues," says actor Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar and actor Salman Khan, on Monday, joked that he will launch sports leagues for games like Gilli Danda, Marbles, Hide 'n' Seek among others.

"I'll open a league of Marbles, a Gilli Danda League," he said at the kick-off of World Padel League, much to the amusement of the present audience.

"I want to play these kind of leagues, chain cook, hide and seek, police-thief. And since there are a lot of educated people here, I would also like to open a doctor-doctor league," Khan added.





VIDEO | I want to launch childhood game leagues like 'Hide n Seek', 'Chor Police', 'Gilly Danda', quips Salman Khan



Khan's statement left the listeners in splits as he took them back to the nostalgia of some of the most popular childhood games played in India.



