Uttarkhand's Auli being developed into international winter sports destination: Official

The picturesque Auli, which is famous for its skiing slopes, is being developed into a winter sports destination of international standards. Announcing this here on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said a masterplan for developing Auli into an international winter sports destination is in its final stages.

Sandhu was talking to reporters in Auli after holding a meeting with officials there to review the efforts being made in this direction. There are some hitches in the implementation of the master plan and land acquisition, which will be overcome through consultations with the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the state tourism department so that the project is implemented at the earliest, the chief secretary said.

He also conducted a land-and-aerial survey of the slopes of Auli. On the Char Dham yatra, Sandhu said a record number of pilgrims are visiting the Himalayan temples this year, which is good for the local tradesmen whose livelihoods depend on the pilgrimage.