Tokyo Deaflympics 2025: Mahit Sandhu bags her 4th medal with 50m 3P gold medal

The rifle shooter Mahit Sandhu continued her medal run at the 2025 Tokyo Deaflympics, winning the 50m 3 Position gold medal in Japan on Saturday.

For Mahit, this was her fourth medal from the games, making her the biggest contributor to India's tally, concluding her tournament with 2 gold and 2 silver medals.

She also sets a new World record in the qualification round, scoring 585 to finish on top, followed by a deaflympic record of 246 in the finals.

Mahit Sandhu delivers again at Deaflympics 2025. 🔥



GOLD in 50m Rifle 3 Positions with a brilliant Deaflympics Record of 456. 🎯



She also set new qualification records at 585-31x.

Four medals from four events. A champion in every sense.#MahitSandhu #Deaflympics2025… pic.twitter.com/n2U8Y2ASef — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 22, 2025

She fully dominated the finals, finishing ahead with a massive difference of 2.5 points against the silver medalist Jeong Dain of South Korea.

This was India's 14th medal in the shooting, their best ever campaign, which took India's overall tally to 15 - 6 Gold medals, 6 Silver medals, and 3 Bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Indian shuttlers had a big disappointment, failing to win any medal in individual events, especially after having their best-ever outing in Brazil last time, having two Individual titles.

They will now try to regather themselves for the team events, starting on Sunday, aiming to return back at the podium and take India to its best ever medal tally.