Tokyo Deaflympics 2025: Abhinav Deshwal bags 25m sports pistol gold medal

Indian shooters continued their domination at the 2025 Deaflympics, as Abhinav Deshwal bagged India's sixth shooting gold in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday.

He clinched the 25m Sports Pistol gold medal after shooting 44/50 hits in the final, edging past Lee Seung Hwa (43) of South Korea by a single hit.

This was Abhinav's third medal from this edition and second in the Individual event, adding to his silver medal from the 10m Air pistol event.

Earlier, he also equalled the World Record in the qualification round after shooting 575 to finish on top ahead of fellow compatriot, Chetan Sapkal (573).

Chetan, however, could not make a podium finish in the final, finishing fifth with 27/35 hits.

Two Indian wrestlers reach to Final

Amit Krishan and Sumit Dahiya have confirmed medals in the men's 86 kg and 97 kg freestyle categories after reaching their respective gold medal bouts.

On the other hand, Ghan Shyam (125 Kg) will fight for a bronze medal against Kazakhstan's Khairatkhaan Shonku on Monday.

If India managed to win any of the two gold medal bouts, it would be India's 8th gold in Tokyo and would become its best-ever medal tally, bettering the last edition's 7.

Meanwhile, Pardeep Malik (57 kg), Vijay Kumar (65 Kg) and Ajay Kumar (74 Kg) exited from the competition after losing their early round bouts.