Tokyo Deaflympics 2025: List of Indian medalists from its best-ever campaign

India scripted history at the 2025 Tokyo Deaflympics, securing a record-breaking haul of 20 medals and achieving their highest-ever sixth place on the medal tally in Japan on Tuesday.

A tally of 9 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals helped India overtake their previous best finish of 9th place from the 2022 Brazil Deaflympics.

The shooters carried the Indian contingent in Tokyo, winning 80 per cent of the overall medals for the nation, having won 16 medals - 7 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, India's only Olympian in the contingent, Diksha Dagar, bagged her second Deaflympics gold medal in the women's Individual golf category.

The other three medals for India came in the combat sports, where the wrestlers bagged two medals, while Lowa Swain bagged India's first-ever medal in Karate.

List of Indian Medalists at the 2025 Tokyo Deaflympics:

Gold

Sumit Dahiya - 97 Kg Men's Freestyle - Wrestling

Diksha Dagar - Women's Individual - Golf

Dhanush Srikanth - 10m Air Rifle Men - Shooting

Abhinav Deshwal - 25m Sports Pistol Men - Shooting

Anuya Prasad - 10m Air Pistol Women - Shooting

Pranjali Dhumal - 25m Sports Pistol Women - Shooting

Mahit Sandhu - 50m Rifle 3P Women - Shooting

Abhinav/ Pranjali - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - Shooting

Dhanush / Mahit - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team - Shooting

Silver

Amit Krishan - 86 Kg Men's Freestyle - Wrestling

Abhinav Deshwal - 10m Air Pistol Men - Shooting

Murtaza Vania - 10m Air Rifle Men - Shooting

Shourya Saini - 50m Rifle 3P Men - Shooting

Pranjali Dhumal - 10m Air Pistol Women - Shooting

Mahit Sandhu - 10m Air Rifle Women - Shooting

Mahit Sandhu - 50m Rifle Prone Women - Shooting

Bronze