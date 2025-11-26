Others
Tokyo Deaflympics 2025: List of Indian medalists from its best-ever campaign
Indian athletes clinched 20 medals - 9 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze - to finish 6th on the medal tally.
India scripted history at the 2025 Tokyo Deaflympics, securing a record-breaking haul of 20 medals and achieving their highest-ever sixth place on the medal tally in Japan on Tuesday.
A tally of 9 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals helped India overtake their previous best finish of 9th place from the 2022 Brazil Deaflympics.
The shooters carried the Indian contingent in Tokyo, winning 80 per cent of the overall medals for the nation, having won 16 medals - 7 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals.
Meanwhile, India's only Olympian in the contingent, Diksha Dagar, bagged her second Deaflympics gold medal in the women's Individual golf category.
The other three medals for India came in the combat sports, where the wrestlers bagged two medals, while Lowa Swain bagged India's first-ever medal in Karate.
List of Indian Medalists at the 2025 Tokyo Deaflympics:
Gold
- Sumit Dahiya - 97 Kg Men's Freestyle - Wrestling
- Diksha Dagar - Women's Individual - Golf
- Dhanush Srikanth - 10m Air Rifle Men - Shooting
- Abhinav Deshwal - 25m Sports Pistol Men - Shooting
- Anuya Prasad - 10m Air Pistol Women - Shooting
- Pranjali Dhumal - 25m Sports Pistol Women - Shooting
- Mahit Sandhu - 50m Rifle 3P Women - Shooting
- Abhinav/ Pranjali - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - Shooting
- Dhanush / Mahit - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team - Shooting
Silver
- Amit Krishan - 86 Kg Men's Freestyle - Wrestling
- Abhinav Deshwal - 10m Air Pistol Men - Shooting
- Murtaza Vania - 10m Air Rifle Men - Shooting
- Shourya Saini - 50m Rifle 3P Men - Shooting
- Pranjali Dhumal - 10m Air Pistol Women - Shooting
- Mahit Sandhu - 10m Air Rifle Women - Shooting
- Mahit Sandhu - 50m Rifle Prone Women - Shooting
Bronze
- Lowa Swain - Kumite 50 Kg Women - Karate
- Kushagra Rajawat - 50m Rifle Prone Men - Shooting
- Komal Waghmare - 10m Air Rifle Women - Shooting
- Komal / Murtaza - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team - Shooting