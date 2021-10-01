Top
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Others

Sujata Chaturvedi takes charge as the new sports secretary

Chaturvedi, who was appointed to the post last month, is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre

New sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi (Source: India sports/Twitter)
X

New sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi (Source: India sports/Twitter)

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-10-01T16:42:31+05:30

Seasoned bureaucrat Sujata Chaturvedi on Friday took charge as the new sports secretary from the outgoing Ravi Mittal. Chaturvedi, who was appointed to the post last month, is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre. Mittal got his superannuation on September 30.

Chaturvedi has previously served as an additional secretary, department of personnel and training (DoPT). Mittal held the post since April last year and during his tenure, India recorded its best-ever performances in both Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

"@IndiaSports extends a hearty welcome to Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS, Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports," the sports ministry wrote on its Twitter handle.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also welcomed Chaturvedi. "SAI extends a warm welcome to Smt Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports," SAI tweeted.

Indian Sports Sports Authority of India 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X