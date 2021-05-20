Sports Ministry invites applications for National Sports Awards 2021

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has invited nominations/applications of eligible athletes, coaches, universities and entities for the National Sports Awards 2021.



In view of the current pandemic situation, the nominations for the National Sports Awards will be accepted online, this year. Last year the Sports Ministry had for the first time allowed for self nomination of applicants in view of the pandemic. This year too, self nomination will be allowed. National Sporting Federations will also nominate athletes for the top honours.

The National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports with the year 2020, 74 recipients being bestowed with the honour.



2020 also saw the prize money for all the awards being increased significantly, with the Khel Ratna awardees now being awarded Rs 25 lakh, Arjuna awardees Rs 15 lakh, Dhronacharya (Lifetime) Rs 15 lakh, and Dhyanchand Awardees being awarded Rs 10 lakhs each.

The notifications inviting nominations/applications for the sports awards have been uploaded on the website of Ministry www.yas.nic.in.