Sohail Khan ranked No. 2 in Asia ahead of Kudo Asian Championship 2025

Indian Kudo athlete Sohail Khan has secured the second rank in Asia in the Adult Male -250 PI category, according to the latest continental rankings released ahead of the Asian Championship 2025, scheduled from November 1 to 4 in Tokyo, Japan.

Khan is placed just behind Ryota Ondera of Japan, who leads with eight points after winning gold at the 6th Kudo World Championships. Sohail holds five points - four from his silver medal at the Kudo World Cup 2025 in Bulgaria and one from his bronze medal at the 2024 Eurasian Cup. The third position is occupied by another Japanese fighter, Tsubasa Terasaka, who has one point.

The new ranking comes shortly after Sohail qualified for the Asian Championship through the national selection trials held in Surat in August. He won both his bouts convincingly, defeating Biri Tasso of Arunachal Pradesh by knockout and Abhimanyu Godara of Rajasthan by submission, to confirm his place in the Indian squad.

Speaking on his current position, Sohail Khan said: “Being ranked second in Asia motivates me to work harder for the upcoming championship. My focus is on preparing well and giving my best for India in Tokyo. The rankings are important, but the real challenge is to perform on the mat.”

Sohail has steadily built his career with achievements at both international and national levels. He recently won the Madhya Pradesh State Kudo Championship 2025, extending a streak that already includes 22 consecutive national gold medals. He is also a four-time Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament gold medalist and the 2017 Junior World Champion.

Sohail will step into a busy October schedule before the Asian Championship. He is set to compete in three major events in Surat: the Kudo National Tournament, the Federation Cup, and the Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament. These competitions will serve as key preparation for Tokyo, where he will aim to convert his second-place ranking into a top podium finish.