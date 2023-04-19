Shashank Khaitan along with Meghashrey NGO launch Global Sports Pickleball Championship tournament in India

Pickleball is a fast-paced, paddle-based sport that has been gaining popularity around the world in recent years. The Global Sports Pickleball Championship is an opportunity for Indian sports enthusiasts to firsthand experience this exciting sport and compete against some of the best players from our country.



“We are thrilled to promote Pickleball in India and provide an opportunity for sports enthusiasts to showcase their skills. We believe that this championship will help in promoting the sport in India and inspire more people to take up Pickleball. It gives me immense pleasure to organise a tournament of such stature and hope to see the game grow in India.” shared Shashank Khaitan.

“We are proud to be presenting the Global Sports Pickleball Championship and excited to encourage this sport in India. We aim to make this championship a grand success and pave the way for more such events in the future,” said Seema Singh of Meghashrey NGO.

Promoting pickleball events in India for the past year, Global Sports Company has joined hands with Director Shashank Khaitan and Meghashrey NGO. They have been organising tournaments and running academics and coaching camps to ensure that they promote the game not just among audiences but also players. The championship is set to take place in Mumbai from 5th to 7th May, and registration for the event is now open.

With a total prize money of up to Rs. 10,00,000 /-, the championship is expected to attract some of the best players. To register Global Sports Pickleball Championship, interested players can scan the QR code provided.