33 sexual harassments complaints filed against SAI staff and coaches: Sports Ministry

India’s sports ecosystem has recorded 33 complaints of sexual harassment within the Sports Authority of India (SAI) over the past decade, according to data presented by the Union Sports Ministry in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to an unstarred question on March 30, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the House that eight complaints were filed against administrative staff, while 25 were lodged against coaches since 2016.

Among the cases involving administrative staff, “one case penalty was Permanent withholding of full gratuity as per Rule 9 of CCS (Pension) Rules 1972,” the minister stated. The remaining cases were closed without penalty, while two are currently pending.

In cases involving coaches, the action taken includes two terminations, six suspensions, and six minor penalties based on the findings of inquiry committees.

Appeals and institutional mechanisms

The Ministry also provided details on appeals filed against inquiry outcomes. “No appeal was filed” in cases related to administrative staff. However, in cases involving coaches, “eight appeals have been filed by the complainant or the accused against the decisions/recommendations of the inquiry committees.”

The reply clarified that National Sports Federations (NSFs) function as autonomous bodies and handle complaints through their own mechanisms. “The Ministry does not maintain data about complaints of sexual harassment filed by the sportspersons with the concerned sports bodies,” it said.

At the same time, all recognised NSFs are required to comply with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and have constituted Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs).

The Ministry and its affiliated bodies, including SAI, have also established ICCs to address complaints. According to the reply, no complaints have been reported against officials of the Sports Ministry in the last ten years and the current year.

The government further noted that the SHe-Box portal, introduced by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, is operational in SAI, allowing individuals to file complaints online.