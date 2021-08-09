SAI doesn't select athletes to represent India — it is National Sports Federation.

Recently, several media reports came out stating that a Deaf Athlete from Tamil Nadu, Ms. Sameeha Barwin was dropped from Participating in the upcoming 4th World Deaf Athletics Championships, to be held at Lublin, Poland. Sports Authority of India would like to clarify as under.

It is clarified that SAI doesn't select athletes to represent India. It is the prerogative of the concerned National Sports Federation.

Earlier in the year, MYAS/SAI in consultation with the AISCD had approved the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) for the year 2021-22 of the All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD) wherein 05 athletes and 01 Coach was approved for the 4th World Deaf Athletic Championships.

On receiving a complaint from the athlete, SAI obtained a report from AISCD. According to the report furnished by AISCD, they had conducted selection trials on 22nd July 2021 at JLN Stadium, New Delhi in which Ms. Sameeha Barwin had participated in 200 M Run and Long Jump events.

As per the qualification mark, Ms. Sameeha did not qualify in 200 M whereas in Long Jump she managed to Jump 5 M. Further, she was placed at 8th position as per the AISCD merit list.

Accordingly, AISCD sent the entries to the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) before the deadline of 27th July 2021.

Sports Authority of India has no role in the selection of athletes for any Championships/Tournaments.

The allegation that SAI had dropped any athlete from participating in the International tournament due to either safety concerns or lack of funds is not true.