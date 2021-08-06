Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will now be known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, "respecting the sentiments of citizens across the country". The Khel Ratna award is the highest sporting honour in the nation.

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.



Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zbStlMNHdq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

The exceptional performance of the men's and women's Hockey teams has captured the imagination of our entire nation, the prime minister said, adding that there is a renewed interest in the sport that is emerging across the length and breadth of India.

This is a very positive sign for the coming times, he said to PTI. The prestigious award carries prize money of Rs 25 lakh