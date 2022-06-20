Racketlon Federation announces eight-member India team for Nations Cup

Racketlon India Sports Association has announced an eight-member squad for the Nations Cup in Graz, Austria. The tournament will be held from August 23 to 29.

Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash. Part of the squad is badminton player Vikramaditya Chaufla, who has represented India in the World University Championships. The team will be captained by Adarsh Vikram.

The other members of the squad are Sidharth Nandal, Ashutosh Pednekar, Varinder Singh and Karan Taneja. The women's team includes K A Adirai and Naheed Divecha.