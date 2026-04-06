Pune student’s death after Basketball hoop collapse prompts Sports Ministry advisory

A tragic accident at a college campus in Pune has once again brought the safety of sports infrastructure under scrutiny, prompting the Sports Ministry to issue a nationwide advisory aimed at preventing similar incidents.

On Sunday morning, 20-year-old marine engineering student Vishal Verma lost his life after a basketball pole collapsed on him at a campus in Maval taluka. Verma, a second-year BTech student, had been on his routine jog when he stopped at the court and attempted pull-ups on the hoop. The structure reportedly failed under the load, snapping at the rim and crashing down, causing a fatal head injury.

Students and authorities rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating whether lapses in maintenance contributed to the incident. Statements from college staff and students are being recorded as part of the probe.

The incident has drawn parallels with similar tragedy reported in Haryana in November 2025, where collapsing basketball structures claimed the lives of young players within months of each other. In Rohtak, a 16-year-old national-level player died after a pole gave way during practice, raising serious concerns over the condition of sports facilities across the country.

In response to these recurring accidents, the Sports Ministry has urged state governments to carry out comprehensive safety audits of playgrounds and sports infrastructure. The advisory calls for a thorough review of structural integrity, including poles, stands, boundary walls, surfaces, and other installations.

Authorities have been directed to immediately repair damaged facilities or demolish structures deemed unsafe. The ministry has also stressed the need for clear warning signage, restricted access to hazardous areas, and routine inspections of both equipment and electrical systems.

Additionally, the advisory highlights the importance of regular maintenance checks to identify wear and tear, rust, or instability in sports equipment. For venues hosting large gatherings, states have been asked to implement proper crowd management and safety protocols.

With yet another life lost in what appears to be a preventable accident, the latest incident in Pune is likely to intensify calls for stricter accountability and consistent safety checks across educational institutions and public sports facilities.