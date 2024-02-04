'No question of going back on IOA CEO's appointment,' says PT Usha

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha on Sunday said that she has full confidence in Raghuram Iyer, the newly-appointed CEO and there is no going back on the decision to hire him for the top post.

Raghuram has been elected as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the IOA on January 6th but there were reports that the majority of its executive council members were not happy with the decision and signed a suspension order declaring the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as CEO null and void.

Raghuram is the former official of Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals and filled a much-awaited spot of the CEO for Indian Olympic Association (IOA), after a wait of one year and following repeated reminders from the International Olympic Committee.

At least 10 of the 15 Executive Council (EC) members of the IOA has signed his suspension's order. They had mentioned that this appointment by PT Usha is “totally misplaced, blatantly illegal and against the basic moral principles of transparency, fairness and justice”.

Usha on facing problems ever since she took charge as IOA president, said that, "Every time. It has to be solved. When you do the wrong thing, then you have to be scared. When you are doing the right thing and properly then why worry about it."

She also gave her opinion on the latest development on the CEO episode, while attending a function organised by the Delhi Sports Journalists Association (DSJA) and Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI), "CEO is working. I appointed the CEO in a very proper way and he is working there."

She clarified the doubts hanging on Iyer's appointment caused by EC members, "100 percent (he will continue). Why not? He is a very good CEO, and because the IOC needs good officials. We always wanted the IOA to have a big one and it can help sports in a very big way. I'm thinking that way," said Usha after the function where she was honoured with a medallion, a citation and a memento by the sports journalists.

"I'm believing in him (CEO) and I have got confidence in whatever he is doing now," she added.

She is the fifth recipient of the SJFI and DSJA 'Lifetime Achievement' award after tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, former badminton icon Prakash Padukone, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former sprinter Milkha Singh.

"I am grateful that my career achievements are being remembered till today. During my time, we did not have all the facilities that are available with athletes in today's age — overseas training, nutrition, sports psychologist, and sports science among others. Now that I am working with IOA, our effort is to focus on the Paris Olympics," Usha signs off.