Praggnanandhaa to Arif Khan: Indian athletes to watch out for in 2026

The year 2026 is set to be a landmark chapter for Indian sports. With the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, and the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, the stage is set for a mix of legendary veterans and explosive new talents to redefine the nation's sporting identity.

From the silent intensity of the chessboard to the thunderous roar of the athletics stadium, here are a few Indian athletes you need to watch in 2026.

R. Praggnanandhaa

While Gukesh Dommaraju has already made history, the chess world remains fixated on Praggnanandhaa. After a stellar run in the 2024-25 cycle, Praggnanandhaa enters 2026 with a singular focus: the Candidates Tournament.

Interestingly, World Champion Gukesh has publicly expressed his desire to face his friend and compatriot in a World Championship match. If Praggnanandhaa navigates the Candidates successfully, 2026 could witness an all-Indian clash for the highest crown in chess.

Sachin Yadav

India's Neeraj Chopra era in javelin throw found a surprising challenger in Sachin Yadav this year. At the 2025 World Championships, Yadav stunned the field by finishing fourth with a massive 86.27m throw, outperforming Neeraj in that specific final.

As we head toward the 2026 Asian Games, the narrative is no longer just about Neeraj vs. the world; it’s about whether Sachin can consistently beat the former Olympic and world champion on the biggest continental stage.

Arif Khan

India’s lonely trailblazer on the ice, Arif Khan, has already secured his qualification for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

As the sole Indian representative at the previous Games, Arif carries the weight of a tropical nation on his skis. In 2026, he'll aim to break leaving a mark and establish India in the world of winter sports.

Koneru Humpy

A legend who continues to defy time, Koneru Humpy has already qualified for the Women’s Candidates 2026. Having been a World Championship runner-up before, Humpy remains India’s best bet to bring home the women's title.

Her experience and tactical depth make her a formidable threat to the Chinese dominance in the women's circuit. 2026 could be the year she finally captures the world championship crown that has eluded her so far.

Tanvi Sharma

The next big thing in Indian badminton has arrived. After a sensational 2025 where she reached the finals of the World Junior Championships and climbed into the top 40 of the BWF senior rankings, Tanvi Sharma is on a vertical trajectory.

Her goal for 2026 would be clear: break into the world top 20 and go even better. With her aggressive playstyle and coaching under Park Tae-sang, she seems like the primary successor to the legacy of Saina and Sindhu.

Suruchi Phogat

If 2025 was the year Suruchi Phogat announced herself by winning five consecutive World Cup gold medals, 2026 is the year she would look to conquer Asia.

She will look to translate her World Cup domination to Asian Games, but the 19-year-old will have a steep is a steep climb. She is set to enter 2026 as the world's top-ranked shooter, and anything less than a podium finish in Aichi-Nagoya would be disappointing.

Samrat Rana

Many skeptics wonder if Samrat Rana’s 2025 ISSF World Championship gold was a stroke of luck. In 2026, Rana will have to prove he is no flash in the pan.

As the first Indian male to win a senior world title in the 10m air pistol, Rana has the technical foundation to build a dynasty. Can he deliver at the goods with consistent results?

Animesh Kujur

Animesh Kujur rewrote India's sprinting record books in 2025. He was became the first Indian to clock a sub-10.20s run in 100m, running a fiery 10.18s. He also took the men's 200m national record with a splendid 20.32s.

In 2026, Kujur won't be just looking to compete but rather would want to establish himself as a genuine medal prospect at the continental level.