Powerlifter Adarsh Bharath smashes equipped deadlift world record
Indian impresses with 276kg deadlift in Japan.
India’s Adarsh Bharath Attavar made history on Sunday by setting a new world record in the equipped deadlift at the Asian/African/Pacific Powerlifting & Bench Press Championships (Classic & Equipped) in Himeji, Japan.
Competing in the open men’s 59 kg category, Adarsh lifted an impressive 276 kg, smashing the previous world record of 275.5 kg set by the Philippines’ Regie Ramirez.
The event in Himeji featured powerlifters from across Asia, Africa, and the Pacific region, making Adarsh’s record even more special in a highly competitive field.
