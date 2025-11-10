Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to be dismantled and rebuilt as 102-acre ‘Sports City’- Reports

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) in Delhi is set to be dismantled and redeveloped into a 102-acre “Sports City”, government sources from the sports ministry confirmed.

The proposal aims to transform the underutilised complex into a modern, multi-sport hub inspired by successful models from Qatar and Australia.

The proposed “Sports City” envisions an integrated precinct that combines elite training facilities, community spaces, athlete lodging, sports science centers, and a dedicated broadcast studio. Officials described it as a plan to “create a campus that supports high-performance sport, mass participation, and media; all in one place.”

Built in the late 20th century and extensively renovated for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the JLN Stadium currently uses only about 28% of its total area, according to ministry estimates.

The redevelopment project seeks to replace the single-venue model with a sustainable, multi-venue campus that can host multiple sports year-round while generating revenue through commercial and media activities.

The blueprint under consideration proposes facilities for athlete housing, flexible indoor arenas, and high-performance training centres. It also prioritises public transport access and community engagement through fan zones, retail areas, and open recreational spaces.

Officials have emphasised that the proposal is still in the planning phase, with no finalised timeline for construction or completion. Land-use permissions, funding models, and operational frameworks are still being studied.

If approved, the redevelopment of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium would mark India’s most ambitious sports infrastructure project to date, aiming to combine legacy preservation with a new vision for performance, participation, and public accessibility.