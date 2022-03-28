Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat receive Padma Shri

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award.

The 24-year-old javelin thrower received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during a ceremony.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Neeraj Chopra for Sports. He is the first Track & Field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympic games. pic.twitter.com/aLqmYUDO6a — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 28, 2022

Paralympic gold medallist in badminton Pramod Bhagat was also conferred with the honour alongside Chopra.



Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event in the Games' history.

He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Pramod Bhagat for Sports. An international Para Badminton player, he has won Gold Medal in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. He is the current World No. 1 and World Champion in Men's Singles and Men's Doubles event. pic.twitter.com/ZOkTgGz1x9 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 28, 2022

The 33-year-old Bhagat also became the first Indian to win a gold medal in para badminton, which made its debut at the Paralympics last year.



Bhagat, who had contracted polio when he was 4 years old, won the gold in the men's singles SL3 class.