National Sports Governance Bill to be tabled in monsoon Parliament session

The National Sports Governance Bill will be tabled for discussion in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

"The bill will be tabled in the Parliament during the upcoming session. I will give more details in a couple of days," said Mandaviya, speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Ministry of Youth Affairs' initiatives against drug addiction.

The National Sports Governance Bill seeks greater accountability for India's sports administrators. It also has a provision for a regulatory board which would have the powers to grant recognition and funding to various National Sports Federations (NSFs).

The regulatory board will also oversee that the federation ensure compliance with highest governance, financial, and ethical standards.

The bill also emphasises on establishing an Ethics and Dispute Resolution Commissions for greater transparency in sports governance.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has for long batted against the National Sports Governance Bill, because it fears that the regulatory body will supersede it as the nodal body for National Sports Federations.

The 2025 monsoon session of the Parliament is set to commence on 21 July next week.