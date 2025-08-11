National Sports Bill & National Anti-Doping Bill passed in Lok Sabha

The National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 were passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The two bills were presented by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and were passed without much discussion.

"It is the single biggest reform in sports since independence," Mandaviya said in the Parliament.

"This bill will ensure accountability, ensure justice, best governance in sports federations." he added.

#BreakingNews 🚨🚨



The National Sport Governance Bill and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill have been passed in Lok Sabha.#IndianSports pic.twitter.com/28hm1Y8L4p — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 11, 2025

A majority of opposition leaders weren't present in the Lok Sabha when the bill was introduced as they were detained for marching towards the Election Commission headquarters against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged fudging of voter data.

While the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill aims to incorporate changes asked by World Anti Doping Agency (WADA), the National Sports Governance Bill is being introduced to bring greater transparency in the functioning of National Sports Federations in the country.

Critics have raised questions regarding the National Sports Bill and how it will snatch away the autonomy of sports bodies in India. Questions have also been raised about how age limit for administrators have been increased, while the tenure limit has also been done away with.