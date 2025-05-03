Long distance runners Hemraj, Anjali banned for doping

Distance runners Hemraj Gurjar and Anjali Kumari have been banned by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after failing dope tests last year.

Anjali and Hemraj participated in the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Belgrade last year while being under provisional suspension. Anjali, who tested positive for stanozolol (!) and CERA (a type of EPO), has been banned for six years starting March 31 while Hemraj turned positive for darbepoetin (dEPO) and his ban period begins from April 20.

Both were charged with the additional 10.14.1 clause meant for participation while under provisional suspension.

NADA’s disciplinary panel also banned 10 other athletes for testing positive for banned substances.

The 25-year-old Hemraj is 2023 National Inter-State Championships bronze medalist and two-time National Cross Country Championships title holder in 5000m. He also represented India in the World Athletics Cross Country Championships last year.





Other athletes to face NADA sanctions include Manish Gulia (kabaddi), Omkar Shankar Chougale, Divya Kakran (both wrestlers), Thokchom Yaisana Chanu (boxer) and Vishal Grewal (swimmer), all face four year suspension.

Divya's suspension begins from 10 Jan 2024 for testing positive for methyltestosterone. She won medals at 2018 Asian Games and 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games apart from Asian championships where she had two gold medals, one each in 2020 and 2021. She competed in 68-72kg.

Powerlifter Amita Devi Kotwol and a minor track and field athlete have been banned for six years. The details are currently unknown.

Boxer Ayush Rai and 19-year-old Mishthi Kajla, who won a bronze in the 2024 Federation Cup U20 Championships, have been slapped with a two year ban while a minor boxer has been banned for a period of four years.