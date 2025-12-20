Mumbai’s Vir Gahrotra strikes gold in men's aerial silk

India made its debut at the Pole and Aerial Sports World Championship this year with a gold medal in the men’s aerial silk category, marking the country’s first-ever podium finish at the global event.

The gold was won by 16-year-old Mumbai-based athlete Vir Gahrotra, who represented India in the Junior B Amateur Men (15–17 years) aerial silk category. Competing against athletes from countries with established aerial sports ecosystems such as Ukraine, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, Gahrotra delivered a winning performance in a technically demanding field.

Aerial silk is a performance-based aerial gymnastics discipline that requires significant upper-body strength, endurance, flexibility, and artistic control. While it shares similarities with gymnastics and traditional Indian rope mallakhamb, the sport currently remains outside mainstream, government-affiliated sporting structures in India.

At the championship level, routines are judged on technical precision, execution, and artistry, rather than difficulty alone. Gahrotra’s gold-winning routine stood out for its control, consistency, and composure under fatigue, earning top marks from the judges.

Reflecting on the achievement, Gahrotra said, “I’m grateful for the consistent support of my parents, my school (Dhirubhai Ambani International School) and my instructors, Rajmudra Loke and Masuma Mun. Their guidance helped me stay focused and deliver on competition day.”

He added that the win represents more than a personal milestone. “It’s an opportunity for young athletes in India to explore niche sports and for the country to be recognised globally for supporting disciplines beyond the mainstream.”