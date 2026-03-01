Modern Pythian Games to make history in Bishkek

Modern Pythian Games is set to mark a historic milestone in global cultural history as India leads its maiden Indian Youth Team of artists to participate in the 1st Youth Delphic Games for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member Nations.

This will be the first occasion when an Indian team of artists will represent the country as an officially organised national delegation, on the lines of international sporting events.

The 65-member Indian delegation will depart on 22 March 2026 for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, which currently holds the Chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The 1st Youth Delphic Games are being hosted by the Mayor of Bishkek in collaboration with the International Delphic Committee, Moscow, the apex body that organises Delphic Games across the CIS region. The Delphic Games draw inspiration from the ancient Pythian Games, which celebrated excellence in arts and creativity.

The Indian delegation will comprise 41 young artists — 21 from Delhi, 10 from Himachal Pradesh, 4 from Karnataka, and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Haryana — representing a wide spectrum of artistic disciplines. These include folk music, dance, singing, pop music, DJ arts, visual arts, arts and crafts, and piano.

Through this diverse cultural representation, the delegation will showcase the richness of Indian arts and heritage to the SCO Member Nations, ushering in a new era of cultural diplomacy. With this landmark participation, India not only steps onto the international competitive cultural platform, but the Modern Pythian Games — initiated from India — also attains formal cultural recognition among SCO nations, marking a significant diplomatic and cultural milestone.

Bijender Goel, Founder of the Modern Pythian Games and a global cultural visionary from New Delhi, will address a special session of SCO Member Nations during the 1st Youth Delphic Games.

In his address, Founder of the Modern Pythian Games Bijender Goel will articulate a bold and forward-looking vision for the revival of the ancient Pythian Games in a contemporary form through the Modern Pythian Games. He will highlight how this integrated online and offline cultural ecosystem has the potential to transform arts and culture from a largely unorganised sector into a globally structured and sustainable industry, with an estimated economic contribution exceeding €1,000 billion to the global economy. His address will further underscore the pivotal role that India and other SCO Member Nations can play in shaping this new global cultural order — fostering youth engagement, cultural exchange, economic growth, and long-term cultural diplomacy.

The Indian delegation will be led by BH Anilkumar as Chief of Mission and S Siva Kumar as his deputy. Renowned Latin and Ballroom dancer and choreographer Sandip Soparrakar will be the chief choreographer.

Sneha Venkatramani, an eminent Bharatanatyam Guru from Bengaluru, and Sulbha Joshi a renowned visual artist from from Uttrakhand, have been selected to serve on the International Jury for the Games.

Revival of the World’s Oldest Cultural Games

Pythian Games are the oldest cultural games of the world revived by Bijender Goel as the Modern Pythian Games after a gap of 1,630 years. These games were originally held in Delphi, Greece, with available historical data since 582 BC.

While the Olympic Games were the oldest sporting events of the world, originating in Olympia, Greece and with available historical date since 776 BC — were revived after nearly 1,500 years in 1894 by Pierre de Coubertin of France.

The Pythian Games were a grand fusion of music, dance, singing, poetry, painting, sculpture, and athletics, unlike the Olympics which focused exclusively on sports. According to Greek mythology, the Olympic Games themselves were initiated on the instruction of the Oracle of Delphi, and many athletic traditions were adopted from the Pythian Games.

Building on this momentum, the movement is preparing for the 3rd National Cultural Pythian Games in Ranchi, the 1st Global Youth Cultural Pythian Games in Dubai in October 2026, and the inaugural Pythian Games — the Olympics of Arts and Traditional Games — to be held in Athens, Greece, in 2027.