Mary Kom elected as chairperson of IOA athletes' commission; Sharath Kamal named deputy

The Athletes' Commission of the Indian Olympic Association unanimously elected six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom as the Chairperson.

Mary Kom (Source: AIBA)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-11-15T16:10:03+05:30

The Athletes' Commission of the Indian Olympic Association, on Tuesday, unanimously elected six-time world boxing champion and Padma Vibhushan awardee Mary Kom as the Chairperson and Olympian and Table Tennis ace Sharath Kamal as the Vice-Chairperson.

Kamal is also a Padma Shri awardee. Returning Officer Shri. Umesh Sinha handed over the certificates to the newly elected Chairperson and Vice Chairperson.

The commission also nominated Olympic medalist and Padma Shri awardee Gagan Narang and double Olympic medalist and Padma Bhushan awardee PV Sindhu as the commission's nominee for inclusion in the electoral college for the election to the executive council of the Indian Olympic Association to be held on December 10, 2022.


