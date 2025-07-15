Others
Manu Bhaker to Jyothi Vennam – Indian medallists at FISU World University Games
Check out the list of all Indian medal winners in the World University Games history.
The 2025 World University Games is all set to commence on Wednesday, in Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region in Germany.
Over 300 student athletes from India, which includes the likes of pole vault national record holder Dev Meena and others, will make their presence felt in the competition which is often dubbed as "Olympics for University athletes."
As the young contingent gears up for what is the biggest test of their budding sporting careers yet, The Bridge takes a look at how India has performed at the World University Games over the years.
1973 Moscow Games
India bagged their first medal at the World University Games in the 1973 edition in Moscow, USSR.
Sambadi Boroute bagged a bronze in women's 48 wrestling, which was an optional sport back then.
1979 Mexico Games
India waited six more years to win yet another medal at the World University Games. They finally opened their account when Bal Nandan clinched silver in men's singles tennis back in 1979.
2007 Bangkok Games
After the 1979 edition, India had to wait until 2007 before adding to their medal tally at the World University Games. It would also turn into the country's best outing then as they bagged a total of two medals.
Harveen Sarao was the star of the show for India, winning the women's 10m air pistol gold. It marked India's first ever gold medal in the event.
The women's 10m air pistol team also brought home a bronze to cap off a successful campaign.
2011 Shenzhen Games
The 2011 Games in Shenzhen, China saw Harveen Sarao once again clinch the gold medal in women's 10m air pistol.
The women's 10m air pistol team also upgraded their bronze to gold, while the women's compound archery team bagged a bronze medal as India returned home with three medals.
2013 Kazan Games
The 2013 World University Games in Kazan, Russia was a forgettable one for India. After three medals and a gold in 2011, India could muster only a solitary medal in 2013.
Indrajeet Singh, in men's shotput, was the only shining light for India, claiming the silver medal.
2015 Gwangju Games
The 2015 World University Games in Gwangju, South Korea saw India bag a total of five medals – their highest so far.
Indrajeet Singh upgraded his silver from the previous edition to a men's shotput gold, while the mixed compound archery team which included a young Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged silver.
In shooting, three Indian teams – men's trap, men's 10m air rifle, and men's 25m rapid fire pistol – won a bronze apiece.
2017 Taipei Games
The 2017 Games in Taipei once again saw a dip in India's performance.
Sanjivani Jadhav, in women's 10,000m, won the silver medal. That would remain India's only podium in this edition of the World University Games.
2019 Naples Games
The 2019 World University Games in Naples, Italy saw Dutee Chand make a mark by winning the gold medal in women's 100m.
Elavenil Valarivan bagged women's 10m air rifle silver, while also winning a bronze with women's 10m air rifle team.
Angadi Vir Singh Bajwa took home a bronze in men's individual skeet as India won four medals.
2023 Chengdu Games
The 2023 edition in Chengdu, China was India's most successful campaign at the World University Games. It was supposed to be held in 2021 but was delayed by two years due to the prevailing covid-19 pandemic.
Led by the shooters, who were already the most successful athletes from the country at the Games, India bagged a whopping 26 medals in Chengdu.
This included 11 gold medals, eight of which came in shooting. The other three were won by compound archers.
India also won five silver medals and ten bronze medals to finish seventh in the overall medal tally – their highest ever finish.
Some of India's medallists in China included Manu Bhaker, who would go on to win twin medals at the Olympics a year later, Elavenil Valarivan, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Arjun Babuta, race walker Priyanka Goswami, sprinter Amlan Borgohain, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji among others.
India's medallists at World University Games
1973 (Moscow, USSR)
Total: 1 (0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze)
Sambadi Boroute – Women’s 48kg Wrestling – Bronze
1979 (Mexico City, Mexico)
Total: 1 (0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze)
Bal Nandan – Men’s Tennis – Silver
2007 (Bangkok, Thailand)
Total: 2 (1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze)
Harveen Sarao – Women’s 10m Air Pistol – Gold
Women’s Team – 10m Air Pistol – Bronze
2011 (Shenzhen, China)
Total: 3 (2 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze)
Harveen Sarao – Women’s 10m Air Pistol – Gold
Women’s Team – 10m Air Pistol – Gold
Women’s Compound Archery Team –Gagandeep Kaur, Anjali Kumari, Sunita Rani - Bronze
2013 (Kazan, Russia)
Total: 1 (0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze)
Indrajeet Singh – Men’s Shot Put – Silver
2015 (Gwangju, South Korea)
Total: 5 (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze)
Indrajeet Singh – Men’s Shot Put – Gold
Mixed Compound Archery Team – Kawalpreet Singh, Jyothi Surekha Vennam – Silver
Men's Team – Ankur Mittal, Asgar Hussain Khan, Namanveer Brar–Double Trap – Bronze
Men’s Team – Akhil Sheoran, Harmanvir Singh, Ekambir Singh – 10m Air Rifle – Bronze
Men’s Team – Achal Pratap Singh Grewal, Amrender Pal Singh Chauhan, Akshay Jain – 25m Rapid Fire Pistol – Bronze
2017 (Taipei, Taiwan)
Total: 1 (0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze)
Sanjivani Jadhav – Women’s 10,000m – Silver
2019 (Naples, Italy)
Total: 4 (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze)
Dutee Chand – Women’s 100m – Gold
Elavenil Valarivan – Women’s 10m Air Rifle – Silver
Bajwa Angad Vir Singh – Men’s Individual Skeet – Bronze
Women’s Team – Nina Chandel, Aayushi Gupta, Elavenil Valarivan –10m Air Rifle – Bronze
2023 (Chengdu, China)
Total: 26 (11 Gold, 5 Silver, 10 Bronze)
Gold (11):
Manu Bhaker – Women’s 10m Air Pistol
Elavenil Valarivan – Women’s 10m Air Rifle
Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Ashok Patil, Yashaswini Singh Deswal – Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar – Men’s 10m Air Rifle
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar – Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Arjun Babuta, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar – Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team
Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Samra – Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team
Sift Kaur Samra – Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Aman Saini, Pragati – Mixed Compound Archery Team
Avneet Kaur – Women’s Compound Archery
Sangampreet Singh Bisla – Men’s Compound Archery
Silver (5):
Avneet Kaur, Purvasha, Pragati – Women’s Compound Archery Team
Vijayveer Sidhu, Udhayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh – Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team
Divyansh Singh Panwar – Men’s 10m Air Rifle
Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar – Mixed 10m Air Rifle
Ashi Chouksey – Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Bronze (10):
Aman Saini – Men’s Compound Archery
Reeta Sawaiyan, Sangeeta, Tanisha Verma – Women’s Recurve Archery Team
Aman Saini, Rishab Yadav, Sangampreet Singh Bisla – Men’s Compound Archery Team
Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Surya Pratap Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar – Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team
Varun Tomar, Arjun Singh Cheema, Anmol Jain – Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team
Yamini Mourya – Women’s 57kg Judo
Bhavani Yadav – Women’s Long Jump
Jyothi Yarraji – Women’s 100m Hurdles
Amlan Borgohain – Men’s 200m
Priyanka Goswami, Mansi Negi, Nikita Lamba, Pooja Kumawat – Women’s 20km Race Walk Team