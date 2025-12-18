Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate resigns; Ajit Pawar takes charge

Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate has resigned from the post after Nashik sessions court issued an arrest warrant against the NCP leader in a 30-year-old housing scam case.

The court confirmed a two-year prison sentence against Kokate and his brother Vijay Kokate for the alleged misuse of a 10 per cent quota meant for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in a housing scheme.

The conviction triggered political churn within the state and intensified pressure. Governor of Maharashtra Acharya Devvrat accepted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ recommendation to strip him off all portfolios. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, took charge of the sports ministry.

In a letter dated December 17, 2025, the Governor of Maharashtra wrote to Chief Minister stated, “I have received your letter dated 17th December, 2025 recommending to allocate the portfolio of ‘Sports and Youth Welfare, Minorities Development and Aukaf’ held by Adv Manikrao Saraswati Shivaji Kokate, Minister to Shri Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Planning, State Excise). I hereby convey my approval to your above mentioned recommendation.”

His lawyer later moved the Bombay High Court for an urgent hearing, and the court indicated that the matter would be heard on Friday. Later that day, Kokate was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, effectively delaying his arrest.