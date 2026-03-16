Kishan R, Preemal J win titles at ARC National Tenpin Bowling Championships

Kishan R and Preemal J emerged as champions at the ARC 34th National Tenpin Bowling Championships, which concluded at Amoeba Bowling Alley on Sunday.

Karnataka’s Kishan R secured his second national title in the men’s division, while Preemal J clinched her maiden women’s national crown, ending a 15-year wait for Karnataka in the women’s category.

In the championship match decided on cumulative pinfall across two games, top-seeded Kishan R delivered a composed performance to defeat Akaash Ashok Kumar.

Kishan took an early advantage by winning the first game 208–191, establishing a 17-pin lead. He extended the margin in the second game with the highest score of the match, 244, while Akaash scored 238, sealing the title with a 452–429 victory, a 23-pin difference overall.

Earlier in the men’s stepladder round, Akaash Ashok Kumar had defeated Shanmugananda 358–308 before overcoming Dhruv Sarda 476–374 to reach the final.

In the women’s championship match, fourth seed Preemal J took control early by scoring 188 in the opening game against Sabina Athica of Tamil Nadu, who managed 168.

Although the second game remained closely contested, Preemal maintained her advantage and secured the title with a cumulative score of 332–308, winning by 24 pins.

Her path to the final included victories over Shabeena Kasmani (357–338) and Anukriti Bishnoi (422–409) in the stepladder round.

Special awards

Special prizes were also announced at the end of the tournament:

Most Promising Players: Anirudhan Sanjeevi (Tamil Nadu) and Suchita S Kumar (Kerala)

Most 225+ scores in men’s division: Kishan R (11 games)

Most 200+ scores in women’s division: Sabina Athica (4 games)

Highest six-game block (men): Kishan R – 1369 pins

Highest six-game block (women): Sabina Athica – 1122 pins