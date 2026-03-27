The first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games: Everything you need to know

The Indian domestic sports ecosystem is entering new territory this year, introducing the first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games, exclusive for tribal athletes.

The inaugural edition is being held from 25th March to 3rd April 2026 in Chhattisgarh across Raipur, Jagdalpur and Surguja, bringing together tribal athletes from across India onto a national platform.

There will be seven medal sports, including Archery, Athletics, Football, Hockey, Swimming, Wrestling and Weightlifting, with 106 gold medals on offer.

Alongside that, the two demonstration events, such as mallakhamb and kabaddi, have been added to popularise India’s indigenous sporting traditions.

Empowering Tribal Talent

Indian tribal communities have always given exceptional sporting talents to the nation, be it Mary Kom, Dutee Chand or veteran footballer Bhaichung Bhutia.

The focus of these games is to establish a strong hold in the Indian tribal community and offer an opportunity to athletes from these regions to come out and show their potential.

Former Asian Champion weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera, who hails from Makarprasad village in Odisha's tribal community, is among the big names participating in this inaugural edition.

This national recognition also inspires the youth of the Indian tribal community to pick up a sport, not just as a hobby but as a serious career option.

Venues of Khelo India Tribal Games

Raipur:

Ravishankar Shukla University - Weightlifting & Football

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium - Hockey

International Swimming Pool Raipur - Swimming

Swami Vivekananda Athletics Stadium - Football

Directorate of Youth & Welfare - Archery

Jagdalpur:

Krida Parisar, Dharmpura - Athletics

Sarguja:

Gandhi Stadium - Wrestling

Schedule of Khelo India Tribal Games

Archery - 30 March to 3 April - 10 medal events

Athletics - 30 March to 2 April - 34 medal events

Football 25 March to 3 April - 2 medal events

Hockey - 26 March to 31 March - 2 medal events

Swimming - 25 March to 28 March - 24 medal events

Weightlifting - 26 March to 29 March - 16 medal events

Wrestling - 28 March to 31 March - 18 medal events

Where to Watch Khelo India tribal Games

All the action from the first edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games is available on the Doordarshan TV channel and Prasar Bharti YouTube Channel.