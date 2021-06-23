Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Weightlifting

Karnam Malleswari appointed as the first Vice Chancellor of Delhi Sports University

On Tuesday former Olympic medalist weightlifter Karnam Malleswari as the first Vice Chancellor of Delhi Sports University.

Sydney Olympics Weightlifting Karnam Malleswari
X

Karnam Malleswari at Sydney, 2000 (Source: Olympic Channel)

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-06-23T09:48:54+05:30
The Delhi government on Tuesday appointed former Olympic medalist weightlifter Karnam Malleswari as the first Vice Chancellor of Delhi Sports University. "The Lt Governor, who is also Chancellor of Delhi Sports University, is pleased to appoint the Padmashri awardee as first Vice Chancellor of the university," said an official order. Malleswari is the first Indian woman weightlifter to bring home an Olympic medal. She created history at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 by lifting 110 kilogram and 130 kilogram in the 'snatch' and 'clean and jerk' categories. The Delhi Assembly had in 2019 passed a bill to set up a Delhi Sports University (DSU), which will offer graduation, post-graduation and doctorate degrees in cricket, football, and hockey among other sports.The Delhi government on Tuesday appointed former Olympic medalist weightlifter Karnam Malleswari as the first Vice Chancellor of Delhi Sports University.
Karnam Malleshwari 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X