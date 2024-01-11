IIS Bellary expels 23 athletes after syringes found on campus

Inspire Institute of Sports, managed and operated by JSW, threw out 23 athletes from its Bellary Center in Karnataka recently after syringes were found on the campus.

The athletes, belonging to various sports disciplines, were ejected from the campus in October last year.

"We did find a few syringes on the campus, and athletes were expelled on disciplinary grounds in line with the strict internal policies we follow at the IIS," said Rushdee Warley, CEO of IIS, in a statement to the PTI.

Warley said the IIS is committed to nip doping in its centers, and strong measures are in place to keep a vigil on the athletes.

"Our commitment to anti-doping practices remains firm and we have robust checking mechanisms in place as well as an ongoing education program to teach athletes what is allowed and what is not. Incidents such as this will serve as grave reminders to our athletes that at IIS there is no room for any sort of cheating," he added further.

Super proud to be associated with an institution like @IIS_Vijayanagar . Success or failure in sports has nothing to do with integrity. Play by the rules! #cleansport — Tejaswin Shankar (TJ) (@TejaswinShankar) January 10, 2024

Most athletes were expelled from the sport of wrestling and the rooms were checked when the athletes went to their respective homes during the holiday. The syringes were found in rooms, drawers, bathrooms, common areas, and a few other places at the center.



The institute is home to top Indian track and field athletes along with other sports including the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Tejaswin Shankar, Avinash Sable, and Murali Sreeshankar.

The institute is planning to work closely with the National Anti-Doping Agency and World Anti-Doping Agency to conduct frequent dope tests to keep the campus from any ill practices.