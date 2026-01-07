IOA to convene National Athletes' Forum in Ahmedabad on January 10th

In a decisive move to strengthen athlete-led governance and accountability in Indian sport, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will organise the first National Athletes' Forum on 10 January 2026 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Athletes' Forum represents a firm commitment by the IOA to move beyond consultation and ensure that athletes play an active, influential role in shaping policies that affect their careers, welfare, and future.

The Forum will bring together current and former athletes, athlete representatives, and key stakeholders from across the country for direct, solution-oriented engagement.

Members of the IOA Athletes' Commission

Chairperson: MC Mary Kom (Boxing)

Vice Chairperson: Sharath Kaml (Table Tennis)

Other Members: PV Sindhu (Badminton), Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Gagan Narang (Shooting), Shiva Keshavan (Luge), Rani Rampal (Hockey), Bhavani Devi (Fencing), Bajrang Lal (Rowing), Om Prakash Karhana (Shot Put), Abhinav Bindra (Shooting), Saina Nehwal (Badminton)

Announcing the initiative, Dr PT Usha, President IOA, said, "This is the first time in India's sporting history that athletes are being brought together through a dedicated national forum to directly influence governance. Athlete voices can no longer be peripheral-this Forum signals a decisive shift towards athlete-led reform, accountability, and shared decision-making."

Reinforcing the significance of the initiative, Dr Usha further added: "Sustained excellence in sport is impossible without safeguarding athlete dignity, safety, and well-being. This Forum makes it clear that athlete welfare is central to policy, not an afterthought."

The Forum will focus on critical themes, including athlete rights and responsibilities, ethical and transparent governance, safe sport and integrity, mental health and well-being, anti-doping education, grievance redressal, and structured career transition pathways. Discussions will be geared towards converting athlete feedback into actionable reforms.

Ms MC Marykom, Chair of the IOA Athletes' Commission, stated: "Athletes know the system from the inside. This Forum gives us a credible platform to speak openly about challenges and solutions, and to ensure that athlete experiences are reflected in governance and reform."

Adding the perspective of active athletes, Mr Sharath Kamal, Vice Chairman of the IOA Athletes' Commission, said: "As athletes, we often feel the impact of policies long after decisions are made. This Forum changes that equation. It allows athletes to be heard at the right time-before decisions are taken-and helps build a more transparent and accountable sporting ecosystem."

The choice of Ahmedabad as the host city reflects the IOA's intention to broaden athlete engagement across regions and ensure that reform-driven conversations reach athletes at all levels of the sporting ecosystem.

The Athletes' Forum is expected to strengthen the role of the Athletes' Commission and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of athlete-centred governance within Indian sport.