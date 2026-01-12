IOA reactivates National Olympic Academy in Ahmedabad, names PT Usha as President

The Indian Olympic Association has announced the formal reactivation of the National Olympic Academy (NOA) in Ahmedabad, describing the move as a significant step toward strengthening the Olympic movement in the country.

The decision places IOA President and former sprint icon P T Usha at the helm of the academy.



The IOA also confirmed the launch of the National Olympic Education and Development Programme (NOEDP), a structured national framework aimed at delivering education and development initiatives across India’s Olympic ecosystem. Olympic medallist and IOA Vice President Gagan Narang has been appointed Director of the National Olympic Academy.

According to the IOA press release, the appointments and programme rollout were approved during the Executive Council meeting held on January 8 and subsequently endorsed unanimously by the IOA General House at its Annual General Meeting on January 9. Both meetings took place in Ahmedabad.

Education and athlete-centric development at core

The IOA said the reactivation of the NOA reflects a renewed focus on athlete-centric development, Olympic education and institutional capacity building in line with international standards. India had previously operated the Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar, and the NOA is now expected to function as the central institution for Olympic education, research and dialogue.

The newly introduced NOEDP will be implemented in collaboration with National Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations to ensure reach across all levels of sport. Key focus areas include Olympic values and ethics, holistic athlete development, welfare and career transition support, capacity building of coaches and administrators, and strengthening governance structures.