IOA announces cash rewards for 2025 Asian Youth Games medallists

The Indian Olympic Association announced a cash rewards for the athletes, who medalled at the recently concluded 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.

India had recorded its best ever performance at the junior continental games, winning a total of 48 medals including 13 gold, 18 silver, and 17 bronze.

"In acknowledgment of these commendable accomplishments, the IOA has decided to felicitate all medal winners, coaches, and athletes who secured fourth positions at a special ceremony to be held shortly," the National Olympic Association said in a statement.

All gold medallists will be awarded Rs 5 lakh each while the silver and bronze medallists will receive Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.

The gold medal winning kabaddi boys' and girls' teams will also be awarded with Rs 10 lakh each, whereas the coaches of medal winning athletes will be given a lakh each.

The fourth place finishers at 2025 Asian Youth Games are also set to pocket Rs 50,000.

This development, however, comes just months after Sports Ministry had scrapped cash rewards for junior athletes in February.



