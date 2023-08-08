India U-31 bridge team beats China to win bronze at World Youth Team Championships

India's U-31 team signed off with a bronze medal at the recently concluded World Youth Bridge Championship at Veldhoven, Netherlands, on Monday.

The Indian U-31 team beat Bulgaria to reach the semifinals but lost narrowly to the eventual winner France. However, it made a strong comeback to beat China 112-104 in the bronze medal play-off match, the national federation said in a release.

The Indian U-31 team is being led by their coach and non-playing captain Shib Nath Dey Sarkar, the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist in Jakarta. The Indian team was represented by three pairs namely, Sayantan Kushari-Sagnik Roy, Pritam Das-Souvik Kar, and Swarnashish Chatterjee-Wrik Chakraborty.



Bridge is one of the foremost mind-sports in the world and is also going to be a part of the upcoming Asian Games to be held in China in September this year. The Indian senior teams will also be competing at the World Championships in Marrakech in Morocco later this month.