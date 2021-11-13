India honours its sports stars at gleaming National Awards ceremony

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, veteran woman cricketer Mithali Raj and history-making Paralympic stars shared the spotlight as an unprecedented 12 sportspersons were presented with India's highest sporting honour -- the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna -- by President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday.

In a glittering function organized at the Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the President recognized the country's unparalleled Olympic and Paralympic performances.



The event became an in-person affair this time after going online the previous year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The star attraction of the evening was Neeraj Chopra, who received his Khel Ratna award amid thunderous applause from the select dignitaries present at the specially organized function. Chopra was the first among the Khel Ratna awardees to receive the honour.

Besides the 23-year-old star, other recipients of the Khel Ratna recognition, were Olympic bronze-winning Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, veteran goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, Olympic silver-medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya, Olympic bronze-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Mithali.

Sunil Chhetri became the first footballer to be bestowed the award, a well-deserved recognition for keeping pace with the likes of Lionel Messi in scoring international goals.



Paralympic gold-winners Avani Lekhara (Shooting), Sumit Antil (Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Badminton), Krishna Nagar (Badminton), Manish Narwal (Shooting) were also given the Khel Ratna.

Along with 12 Khel Ratnas, India this year has 35 Arjuna awardees. The long list this year is a result of the historic medal hauls at the Olympics (7) and Paralympics (19).



The event is traditionally held on August 29 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

The Khel Ratna award carries a cash prize purse of Rs 25 lakh, a medal a scroll of honour. The Arjuna award carries a prize money of Rs 15 lakh, a bronze statue and a scroll of honour.



Present at the ceremony was sports minister Anurag Thakur along with a host of other dignitaries, including his predecessor Kiren Rijiju.

