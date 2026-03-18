Asian Beach Games 2026 Draw: India’s Kabaddi and Handball groups announced

India have been placed in competitive groups across multiple disciplines following the draw for team sports at the 6th Asian Beach Games, scheduled to be held in Sanya, China, from April 22 to 30.

The draw, conducted by the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organising Committee (SABGOC), covered beach soccer, beach handball and beach kabaddi events.

India will feature prominently in beach handball and beach kabaddi. In the men’s beach handball competition, India have been drawn in Group A alongside China, Iran, Philippines, Hong Kong-China, Sri Lanka and Bahrain. The large group presents a demanding schedule, with multiple strong Asian teams in contention.

In the women’s beach handball event, India are placed in Group B with China, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka and Mongolia. The group includes both experienced and emerging teams, offering India a balanced but competitive pathway to the knockout rounds.

In beach kabaddi, India have been drawn in Group B of the men’s competition along with Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Sri Lanka. The group appears relatively balanced, with India expected to be among the leading contenders to progress.



The women’s beach kabaddi team finds itself in Group A with Sri Lanka and Syria, a smaller group that could improve India’s chances of advancing to the later stages.



India are not part of the beach soccer draw.

The Asian Beach Games will feature 14 sports, 15 disciplines and 63 events, bringing together athletes from across the continent. For India, the focus will be on converting favourable kabaddi draws and navigating tougher handball groups to secure podium finishes.

India’s Groups:

Beach Handball (Men) – Group A: China, Iran, Philippines, Hong Kong-China, India, Sri Lanka, Bahrain

Beach Handball (Women) – Group B: China, India, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia

Beach Kabaddi (Men) – Group B: India, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Sri Lanka

Beach Kabaddi (Women) – Group A: India, Sri Lanka, Syria