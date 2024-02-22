Inaugural Indian Paddle Festival to be held in Mangalore

Association of PaddleSurf Professionals World Tour (APP) announced their entry in India with the country’s first-ever International Stand-Up Paddling championship.

The India Paddle Festival will take place at picturesque Sasihithlu Beach, Mangalore, Karnataka, from 08th – 10th March, 2024. India’s first-ever international SUP event will be conducted before the launch of the 2024 APP World Tour.

Japanese world champion Shuri Araki, the youngest to win the title, will be the cynosure of all eyes in the India Paddle Festival. Araki was 16 when he won the world title.

Some top athletes from the APP World Tour, as well as other aspiring professionals from the region, will participate in the event, presented by Karnataka Tourism and organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation.

India's No.1 Sekar Patchai and the 17-year-old Japanese Araki will be seen in action among others.

"We are extremely pleased to make our first entry into India with the Surfing Swami Foundation and Karnataka Tourism. We hope that the India Paddle Festival will help the sport get the much-needed push to expand in the region," CEO of the APP World Tour, Tristan Boxford said in a statement.

"This championship will also provide an opportunity for the athletes to experience an international competition," he said.

Talking about the tournament, India's number one Sekar Patchai said, “We have always been waiting for an international event of this stature to be hosted in India. It is a chance for stand-up paddlers like me to learn from top international athletes and improve their skills and techniques. We look forward to the India Paddle Festival and hope that the Indian paddlers can put on a show and give a tough challenge to the international athletes. I’m excited for the event, I’m training hard and getting ready for it”.