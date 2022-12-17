300 bedded hostel at SAI Patiala inaugurated by sports minister Thakur

Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Patiala centre's new 300 bedded hostel, which cost Rs. 26.77 crore, became fully functional from Saturday. Sports minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the new facility along with renovated hostels dedicated to the legendary Major Dhyanchand and PT Usha, which had cost the government 5.25 crore for upgradation.

Athlete-first is at the center of all policies of the Govt,as envisioned by Honourable PM.



Taking yet another step in this direction,a 300-bedded hostel has been built in @SAI_Patiala for Rs 30 crore to provide improved lodging to athletes



Happy to inaugurate the hostel today. pic.twitter.com/UvJnriSSqr — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) December 17, 2022

Thakur also inaugurated a sports performance analysis course, a first-time addition to the academic courses at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) here.



While interacting with the first batch of students of this course, Thakur said, "Inclusion of sports science and sports performance analysis is very important to assess the actual potential of an athlete, which can go a long way in improving the overall performance of India in international competitions."

Improvement is the only constant for us @IndiaSports.



Refurbishment and upgradation of the PT Usha hostel for girls and Dhyanchand hostel for boys for Rs 5.25 crores has just been completed to ensure state of art lodging facilities for all athletes training @SAI_Patiala. pic.twitter.com/s1UocWyQ4J — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) December 17, 2022

During the visit, Thakur also interacted with over 400 athletes and trainees and motivated them to continue focusing on sports and to make the country proud. He sought inputs from athletes about the facilities available to them at the centre and improvements that they want in the current set up.



In the year 2021, SAI Patiala athletes won a total of 72 medals across six disciplines at national level competitions. In the year 2022, this tally increased to 195 medals. On the international level, SAI Patiala athletes won 19 medals in competitions such as Commonwealth Championships, European Open and junior world championships among others.