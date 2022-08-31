Delhi to inculcate expertise of athletes to develop world-class sports institute: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will inculcate the expertise and experience of athletes from all over India to develop a world-class sports institute, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal met with Commonwealth Games 2022 Gold medallist Amit Panghal and Bronze medallist Pooja Gahlot, and had a discussion about fostering a sports-friendly environment in Delhi and around the country.

कॉमनवेल्थ खेलों में पदक जीतकर देश की शान बढ़ाने वाले बॉक्सर अमित पंघाल और पहलवान पूजा गहलावत से आज मुलाक़ात हुई। दिल्ली और देश में खेलों को बढ़ावा देने पर बात हुई। दोनों खिलाड़ियों को दिल्ली की स्पोर्ट्स यूनिवर्सिटी के साथ जोड़ेंगे ताकि उनके अनुभव से नए खिलाड़ी भी सीख सकें। pic.twitter.com/KOHbEHyUKz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 31, 2022

"You have made the whole country proud with your brilliant performances at the highest level. We are proud of athletes like Amit and Pooja, and wish them immense success for the future," he said. During the meeting, the chief minister said the government has established the Delhi Sports University to identify and nurture talents from across the country and promote them to the global arena.



"The Delhi Sports University belongs not just to Delhi, but the whole country. We will inculcate the expertise and experience of athletes from all over India to develop a world-class sports institute," he added. While Amit Panghal won the gold medal in boxing in CWG 2022, Pooja Gahlot clinched the bronze medal in wrestling at the Birmingham Games.

Gahlot represents Delhi at the national level and has been training at the state's facilities as well. Kejriwal congratulated Gahlot and Panghal for bringing success and pride to India and wished them luck for winning many more such medals for the country in future.

Pressing on the need for state-of-the-art sports infrastructure across India, Chief Minister Kejriwal said the Delhi government is very serious about promoting all kinds of sports and is heavily investing in its infrastructure as well as education.