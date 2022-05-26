Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders state's sports facilities to stay open till 10pm

After a media report created an uproar, on Thursday morning, about how athletes practising in Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium were forced out of the premises by 7pm, the state government has sprung into action.

As per a tweet by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, all the sports facilities in the national capital have now been ordered to stay open till 10pm by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm," Sisodia tweeted.

The report in The Indian Express stated that athletes practising in the Thyagraj Stadium were forced to vacate the stadium by 7pm as an IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar walks his dog in the facility around half-an-hour later.



